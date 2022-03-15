AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.08

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 1611936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.
The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.