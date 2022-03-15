AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.08

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 1611936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

