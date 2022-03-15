Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AQST. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

