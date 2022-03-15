Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,387,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.