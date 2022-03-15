ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MT opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

