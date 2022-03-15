ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of MT opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.87.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.