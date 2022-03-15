Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Argon has a market cap of $520,559.62 and approximately $68,432.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.02 or 0.06597868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.86 or 0.99464785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,138,360 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

