Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,007,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 3,909,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

ARNGF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.