Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,838 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,918,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 546,590 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

