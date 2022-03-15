Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 821 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.07. 150,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $213.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About McDonald's (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

