Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $32.30 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,602,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 58,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

