Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 2,159 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,432,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,633,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.