Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,541 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MPC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

