Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 1,090,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

