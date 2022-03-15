Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.89. 16,951,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,204,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

