Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $773.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

