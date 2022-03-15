Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 943,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,289. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

