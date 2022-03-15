Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 943,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,289. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,151 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,422 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.