Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.75

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.75 and traded as low as $64.54. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $64.54, with a volume of 313 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.
About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.