Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Financial Review

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

This table compares Ashtead Group and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 15.46% 28.08% 9.78% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Davide Campari-Milano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 4.46 $920.08 million $10.56 25.20 Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Davide Campari-Milano on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.