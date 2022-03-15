Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,626.50.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $232.14 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.