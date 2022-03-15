Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $193.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.42 million to $199.70 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $745.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

