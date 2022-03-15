Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on ARZGY. Societe Generale downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 78,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
