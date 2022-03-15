Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

IONM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. Assure has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

