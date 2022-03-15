Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.42

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 3626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

