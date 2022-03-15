Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 934 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.
Athena Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athena Gold (AHNR)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.