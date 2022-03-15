Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $80.94 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

