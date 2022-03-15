Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 21.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atlas by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 13,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,842. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

