AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. 35,523,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,543,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

