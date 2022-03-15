Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $598.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.