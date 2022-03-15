AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN opened at $113.06 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.