Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $974.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

