AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.16. AXT has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

