B. Riley Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

SEEL opened at $0.86 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 953,301 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

