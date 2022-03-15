B. Riley Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.
SEEL opened at $0.86 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.72.
About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
