Baader Bank Upgrades KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to “Buy”

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

KPLUY opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

