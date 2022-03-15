BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

