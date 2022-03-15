Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 17,443 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HNI were worth $27,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 14.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HNI by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HNI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in HNI by 47.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

