Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 556.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80,180 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

