Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $184,072. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

