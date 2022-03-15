Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $86.86 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

