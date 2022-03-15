Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ArcBest by 46.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $103,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $7,009,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARCB opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.