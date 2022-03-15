Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NVTA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.82.
NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.
About Invitae (Get Rating)
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
