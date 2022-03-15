Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,011 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

