Banta Asset Management LP Buys 27,750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

