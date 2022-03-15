Barclays Increases Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $6.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $5.70 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.45.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

