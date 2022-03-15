Barclays Raises Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $20.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

