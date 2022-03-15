Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 531 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.00) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71). The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,497.80).

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.