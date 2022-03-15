Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 531 ($6.91) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.00) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.30).
Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.71). The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.22.
In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,497.80).
About Beazley (Get Rating)
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
