Barclays Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 2,280

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($31.86) to GBX 2,280 ($29.65) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.02) to GBX 3,040 ($39.53) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,628.57.

ASOMY stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

