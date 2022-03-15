Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.62) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.53) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.11 ($10.47).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 623.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 669.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 511.73 ($6.65) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,567.33).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

