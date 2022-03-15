BASIC 24-Hour Volume Hits $214,112.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $214,112.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00104644 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.