BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. BBQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. BBQ has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

