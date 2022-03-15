BeatzCoin (BTZC) 1-Day Volume Tops $51.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $99,686.68 and $51.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

